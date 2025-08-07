Norman City Council explores alternative funding for flood warning system after FEMA cuts

The council heard a presentation Tuesday on FEMA’s community rating system.

Amid FEMA cuts made under the Trump administration, the city of Norman was forced to table its automatic flood warning system project.

Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman says city officials are continuing to pursue funding for the project despite cuts.

"A flood management system, or a warning system, could be a project that we try to get locally funded, maybe over a span of time if we have to try to save up and do that," said Holman. "(We are) continuing to explore any state or federal options that come up in the future for how we can improve our system.

Norman City Council discussed floodplain management standards set by FEMA for communities participating in the National Flood Insurance Program. The NFIP provides access to federally-backed flood insurance for property owners.

Norman also participates in FEMA’s Community Rating System, a program encouraging floodplain management. Communities are rewarded for flood awareness activities with discounted insurance premiums.

Norman is a Class 6 community, meaning properties within the Special Flood Hazard Area receive a 20% premium reduction. Despite the discount, Public Works Director Scott Sturtz says only 7% of these properties have flood insurance.

