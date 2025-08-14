Attorney General Gentner Drummond launches open records complaint form

Earlier this week, Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced the launch of an online complaint form to help citizens who have had an open records request denied.

If your request is denied, you can now file a complaint with the Public Access Counselor Unit, which will review your request and work to ensure compliance with open records laws within 60 days.

The Public Access Counselor Unit was created with the passage of House Bill 2163 this past legislative session, which established an independent review process for denied public records requests.

Additionally, the bill gave the Attorney General’s office the authority to seek legal enforcement when government entities don’t comply with open records laws.

The bill passed, but was then vetoed by Governor Kevin Stitt, who said it gave the Attorney General unprecedented power to access records. The legislature later overrode the veto.