Chip Keating announces run for Oklahoma governor

Republican Chip Keating announced Wednesday that he was running for governor.

The businessman is the son of former two-term Republican Gov. Frank Keating.

Chip Keating serves as Secretary of Public Safety under Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is term limited.

Chip Keating on Wednesday declined an interview request.

He graduated from Southern Methodist University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

He worked as a state trooper from 2001 to 2004 and started the Oklahoma State Troopers Foundation, which provides financial support, health services, education and equipment for troopers and their families.

Chip Keating joins former House Speaker Charles McCall, of Atoka, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, of Hominy, former State Sen. Mike Mazzei, of Tulsa, Leisa Mitchell Haynes, of Choctaw, Kenneth Sturgell, of Goldsby and former Sen. Jake Merrick, of Tuttle, in seeking the Republican nomination. House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson of Oklahoma City is running as a Democrat.

Candidate filing is April 1-3 at the state Capitol.

