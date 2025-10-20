Over 1,000 gather in Oklahoma City as part of nationwide No Kings protests

More than 1,000 people joined a No Kings protest Saturday outside City Hall in Oklahoma City, donning ponchos and inflatable costumes in the rain to rally against President Donald Trump.

The No Kings protests, which took place in hundreds of cities across all 50 states and in the nation’s capital, are intended to denounce the Trump administration and rally against “chaos, corruption, and cruelty.”

Many protest signs and speakers focused on anger with Trump’s deportation campaign using Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Congress’ failure to release the Epstein files and the conflict in Gaza.

Rosa Valdez said she’s never been involved in politics, but that seeing immigrants removed from their homes without due process brought her to the protest.

“There’s a lot of people that have been around me in my lifetime that have fallen victim to what is going on right now and have, unfortunately, been deported,” she said. “And just the way that everything has gone down, I know that they didn’t get any court (date) or anything like that.”

Emma Murphy / Oklahoma Voice Rosa Valdez holds a sign that reads “Prison without due process is a concentration camp” at the No Kings protest in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Duwayne Mills, an Oklahoma native, attended Saturday’s protests wearing a Ghostbusters outfit he altered to instead be a “Trump-busters” jumpsuit.

He said the outfit was meant to be silly because “tyrants hate to be laughed at.”

“I’ve got two kids at home, and I will not have them brought up in this B.S.,” he said. “Because somebody … has some kind of ego trip going on and no one in that party will stop him because they’re just as corrupt as he is.”

Georgia Williams and Kim Reed said they joined the protest because of the actions of GOP leaders like House Speaker Mike Johnson and a dislike of the administration limiting press access at the White House.

Organizers of the protests held a mock trial for Trump, alleging crimes such as using the military against civilians, obstructing justice, corruption and bribery. Speakers acted as prosecutors and witnesses in the trial, with the crowd of protestors acting as the jury and found Trump “guilty.”

The protests were peaceful and there was no prominent counter protest or local police presence, but organizers hired security to ensure safety.

Local organizations like Indivisible Oklahoma and 50501OK were the main organizers in Oklahoma City.

No Kings protests were planned in at least 18 other Oklahoma cities, according to organizers, including Ponca City, Bartlesville, Miami, Enid, Stillwater, Tulsa, Tahlequah, Muskogee, Guthrie, Chandler, Norman, McAlester, Ada, Pauls Valley, Lawton, Ardmore, Durant and Idabel.

