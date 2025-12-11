Oklahoma State Election Board announces closed Democratic primaries, despite Dems' intentions

The Oklahoma Democratic Party has allowed registered Independents to vote in its primary elections since 2016. Although the party voted to once again open its elections in 2026 and 2027, the election board announced Wednesday that won't happen due to missing paperwork.

The State Election Board says the Democratic Party did not file the paperwork to open its primaries for the next two years between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, as required by state law.

A Democratic Party spokesperson said party officials voted in June to continue with open primaries and notified the Election Board of that decision in early August. According to a press release from the Democrats, the party did not receive further communication on the matter between then and Wednesday's announcement from the Election Board.

"Oklahoma Democrats welcome Independents in our elections," Democratic Chair Erin Brewer said in a statement. "We value their voices in selecting our general election candidates. We are working with the State Election Board to correct this error and exploring legal counsel if necessary."

This shakeup comes on Brewer's third day as party chair, after State Rep. John Waldron resigned from the position this week.

Some Oklahomans are pushing for a fully open primary system via State Question 836. Oklahoma Republicans and Libertarians have historically kept their primaries closed.

"Roughly one in five registered voters — almost 500,000 independents — will be barred from participating in taxpayer-funded primaries that effectively decide the vast majority of elected offices in the state," Vote Yes 836 said in a press release after the election board's announcement.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma Republican Party Chair Charity Lynch celebrated the closure of the Democratic primary, expressing support for what she called "the Democrat Party's recent decision."

"No one wants outside influence in the primary elections," Lynch said in a statement. "The Republican voters are grateful that our party protects the primary for Republican voters."

Voters who would like to change their registration before the June primaries have until April 1 to do so. You can do that at the Oklahoma voter portal.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.