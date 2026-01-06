© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'My brother was a hero, but at what cost?': Sibling of officer killed on Jan. 6 looks back

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 6, 2026 at 11:02 AM CST
Craig Sicknick, brother of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, speaks during a news conference introducing a House Resolution condemning January 6th pardons and the firing of DOJ prosecutors, on Capitol Hill, on February 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Al Drago/Getty Images)
Al Drago/Getty Images
Craig Sicknick, brother of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, speaks during a news conference introducing a House Resolution condemning January 6th pardons and the firing of DOJ prosecutors, on Capitol Hill, on February 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick collapsed after being assaulted while defending the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. Later, he was among the small number of Americans to lie in honor in the Rotunda, where he had fought.

He was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, eulogized by Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw. Yet within days of this tragedy, his family came to realize that not everyone thought the insurrection that resulted in the death of five police officers and the injury of 140 others was unlawful — or even real.

Brian Sicknick’s eldest brother, Craig Sicknick, joins host Robin Young to talk about his anger and frustration over the false narratives about the insurrection, as well as statements by President Trump downplaying the violence and damage, and the pardons Trump issued to nearly 1,600 people convicted of or awaiting trial on offenses related to the Capitol attack.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics and Government
Here & Now Newsroom
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.