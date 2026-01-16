Former Oklahoma mental health department official settles with Ethics Commission

The former deputy director of Oklahoma’s mental health department settled with the Ethics Commission Thursday and will pay the state $2,500 for violating lobbyist registration and reporting law.

Heath Hayes, 41, communicated with state officials “for the purpose of influencing governmental action” without being registered as a lobbyist, according to a statement from Lee Anne Bruce Boone, executive director of the Ethics Commission.

She would not disclose who Hayes was lobbying on behalf of.

Scott Adams, Hayes’ legal counsel, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Bruce Boone signed the settlement Thursday following its approval by the Ethics Commission at its meeting. Hayes and Adams signed the settlement Tuesday.

The Ethics Commission found Hayes had not violated Oklahoma conflict of interest rules, but had violated the lobbyist registration rules, according to the settlement.

“Ethics Rule 5 exists to ensure transparency in the lobbying process and fairness for those who comply with the law,” Bruce Boone said in a statement. “When individuals engage in lobbying activity without registering, it places those who follow the rules at a disadvantage and undermines public confidence in government.”

Hayes must make his payment in the next 30 days and provide proof of payment to the Ethics Commission, according to the settlement.

Hayes also faces ongoing criminal charges, separate from Thursday’s ethics settlement, after Oklahoma City police alleged he embezzled $17,500 from Healthy Minds Healthy Lives while serving as a board member of the nonprofit foundation, which was affiliated with the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Hayes is charged in Oklahoma County with one felony count of embezzlement in excess of $1,000, according to court records. The offense is punishable by up to up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 and restitution.

