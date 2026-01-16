© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Justice Department opens investigation into Minnesota governor and Minneapolis mayor

By Carrie Johnson
Published January 16, 2026 at 8:22 PM CST
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol on Jan. 5, 2026 in St. Paul, Minn., where he announced he was abandoning his re-election campaign.
Stephen Maturen
/
Getty Images
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol on Jan. 5, 2026 in St. Paul, Minn., where he announced he was abandoning his re-election campaign.

The Justice Department is investigating Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a U.S. official said. The official sought anonymity because were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Frey said in a post on X: "This is an obvious attempt to intimidate me for standing up for Minneapolis, local law enforcement, and residents against the chaos and danger this Administration has brought to our city. I will not be intimidated."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks during a press conference at City Hall on Jan. 9. Frey has called on federal investigators to turn over information to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension after the shooting death of Renee Good by a federal officer.
Stephen Maturen / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks during a press conference at City Hall on Jan. 9. Frey has called on federal investigators to turn over information to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension after the shooting death of Renee Good by a federal officer.

Walz, in a post on X, did not explicitly address the news reports, but said: "Two days ago it was Elissa Slotkin. Last week it was Jerome Powell. Before that, Mark Kelly. Weaponizing the justice system against your opponents is an authoritarian tactic. The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her."

The killing of Renee Macklin Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer last week became a flashpoint for the simmering opposition to federal agents operating within the state.

Walz, Frey and other Democrats in the state have been vocal in their criticism of ICE's presence in the state.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Politics and Government NPR NewsTop Stories
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.