How will the legislative session impact Oklahomans at the ballot box?

Oklahoma's legislative session begins on Feb. 2, and lawmakers' decisions during the coming months could impact residents' relationship with local governments.

Several bills filed this year address topics like early voting, meetings of public bodies and what makes someone qualified to run for office.

Early voting

Just like last year, multiple bills aim to make changes to the in-person absentee voting process (commonly referred to as early voting).

In November 2024, Oklahomans saw long lines at the polls when trying to cast their general election ballots ahead of Election Day. Currently, the state opens early voting the Thursday and Friday before any election, and also adds Wednesday, as well as Saturday until 2 p.m., for certain dates, like the general election. But many other states allow early voting for several weeks leading up to an election.

Two bills filed this session hope to reduce the chaos of early voting. OKC-based Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt's Senate Bill 1362 would add Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. as an early voting day for all elections run by county election boards.

Fellow Senate Democrat Mary Boren of Norman filed Senate Bill 1384, which would establish the In-Person Absentee Voting Expansion Grant Program. The initiative would create funds for additional early voting sites during even-year statewide elections every other November.

Measures to increase early voting options stalled in committee last session, so it remains to be seen whether these tweaked efforts get more traction.

Who can vote?

While over the course of the past year multiple initiatives have sought to prevent voting by anyone without legal residency, two bills this year focus on ex-pats and individuals in the United States temporarily.

With Senate Bill 1351, Republican Micheal Bergstrom of Adair wants to prevent people who have never had a permanent home in the United States from voting in Oklahoma.

The measure deals with the legal issue of domicile, which is different from the concept of residency. Domicile refers to establishing a permanent home in a certain nation or state, while residency is about physical presence. Although the two are often intertwined, an individual could hypothetically reside in Oklahoma but not domicile here if they were from another country and planned to move back in the near future, meaning they may still retain bank accounts and tax responsibilities in their home nation.

Bergstrom's proposal would prevent individuals who have never domiciled in the United States from voting in Oklahoma, even if they are U.S. citizens and residents.

House Republican Jim Olsen of Roland tackled the topic of ex-pats in House Bill 2938. If passed, the law would prevent individuals who move out of the state or the country indefinitely from voting in state or local elections as an Oklahoma voter, only allowing them to cast their ballot in national races. Individuals who vote in another state or country would also be barred from voting in Oklahoma's state or local elections.

Public comment at government meetings

Several measures deal with procedures for public meetings, specifically when it comes to public comment. In Oklahoma, public bodies are not required to host public comment at every meeting. Senate Bill 1252 and Senate Bill 1206 would change that.

Notably, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority currently does not allow public comment during its regular meetings, which has drawn the ire of many opposed to its projects.

Sen. Lisa Standridge, R-Norman, introduced Senate Bill 80 last year to address OTA's lack of public comment opportunities. Although it didn't see a full vote in the Senate then, the measure can still be considered this session. Sen. Kendal Sacchieri, R-Blanchard, has added her name as co-author for this session, indicating renewed interest.

If passed, the proposal would require the OTA to set a 30-day period for written comments to be submitted on any proposed turnpike construction or modification, as well as schedule a public hearing where people can comment.

Education and elections

The resignation of former State Superintendent Ryan Walters last fall drew attention to how elected officials responsible for Oklahoma's education policy choose to present themselves publicly. Walters was often criticized as being more interested in national political ambition than boots-on-the-ground action.

Now, lawmakers have introduced a series of bills addressing education and elections. House Joint Resolution 1043 by Democratic Rep. Jacob Rosecrants of Norman proposes a constitutional amendment that would require the State Superintendent to have ten years of public education experience, including five years teaching. If approved, the resolution would go to a vote of the people.

Sacchieri's Senate Bill 1200 would prevent individuals with certain business interests from holding seats on school boards. These include stakes greater than 5% in bond issuing companies or groups that provide construction and remodeling services to schools.

Another of Bergstrom's efforts seeks to prevent the use of school IDs for the purpose of voting. Olsen proposed a similar measure last year, but it was never considered on the House floor.

A few to go

A handful of other miscellaneous bills are worth noting.

House Bill 3030 by Republican Jim Shaw of Chandler would prohibit public officials from signing non-disclosure agreements regarding their duties in government. Municipal governments have come under criticism for signing NDAs with companies looking to develop data centers and energy infrastructure projects.

Senate Bill 1451 by Bergstrom adds additional categories to the data collected during voter registration. Those would include whether an individual has ever been rejected from voting in another state, the address where the individual is registered to vote and a statement acknowledging that registering to vote in Oklahoma will void any registration someone has in another state.

Senate Bill 1583 by Kirt would create the Oklahoma Voting Rights Act. The law would prevent discrimination against voters of protected classes, such as race or tribal affiliation, and lays out ways to identify voter discrimination.

