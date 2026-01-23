Oklahoma agency sues vendor over ethics reporting system debacle

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission has filed suit against a Texas vendor for allegedly failing to deliver a campaign finance reporting system despite repeated assurances and deadline extensions.

The failure of RFD & Associates, Inc., cost the state over $800,000, according to Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who is representing the agency.

The suit was filed Thursday in Oklahoma County District Court.

In December 2024, the Ethics Commission contracted with RFD & Associates, Inc., to create a new ethics filing system for a mandated filing, review and public disclosure. The system, among other things, allows candidates to file contribution and expenditure reports, which are accessible electronically to the public.

With the exception of the project kickoff, the company allegedly failed to meet six of seven major contractual milestones and never produced an operational system, according to the lawsuit.

“Throughout the project, RFD repeatedly provided system-ready assurances despite known deficiencies, forcing the Ethics Commission to issue public delay notices, extend deadlines to filers, and field daily inquiries from legislators, candidates, PACs, lobbyists, political subdivisions, the media, and the public,” according to the lawsuit.

RFD & Associates could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. It wasn’t clear if they had an attorney.

The Ethics Commission voted in December to terminate its contract with the company after three months without a fully functioning campaign finance system.

At the same meeting, the Commission voted to reinstate the original Guardian system and entered into a $217,000 contract with a partner of its previous vendor.

The Commission also authorized legal action.

RFD and Associates’ failures prevented and impeded the Ethics Commission from performing its constitutional and statutory duties, according to the suit.

The company misrepresented its experience and capabilities, the suit said.

The lawsuit asserts multiple claims, including breach of contract, fraud, unjust enrichment, negligent misrepresentation, breach of warranties and violations of the Oklahoma Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

It seeks in excess of $800,000.

Drummond said in a statement that he will hold those accountable who fail to deliver on their commitments.

“When vendors misrepresent their capabilities and leave essential systems inoperable, taxpayers deserve accountability and the recovery of public funds,” Drummond said.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.