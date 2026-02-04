Oklahoma State Election Board releases yearly voter registration report

The Oklahoma State Election Board released its official annual report on voter registration Monday. Here is how the state electorate breaks down ahead of this year's midterms.

There are about 2.4 million registered voters in Oklahoma, according to the report, which includes data from Jan. 15, 2026.

About 53% of those voters are Republicans, 25% are Democrats and another 20% are Independents. Libertarians make up almost 1%.

This year, those voters will choose a new governor, attorney general and state superintendent of public education. They'll also decide who will fill a handful of other state and local seats.

The state will hold primary elections in June and primary runoffs in August. But around a quarter of registered voters won't be able to participate in them.

Since 2016, Independents have voted in Oklahoma Democratic primaries. But this year, Democratic leadership missed the deadline to formally open their primaries with the state election board. As a result, around 492,000 registered Oklahoma Independents will not vote on statewide candidates until November.

Oklahomans have until April 1 to change their voter registration to Democrat or Republican, if they want. After that, they won't be able to change it until late August, after the last round of primaries.

Voters may see a state question to open primaries in Oklahoma sometime this year, which would allow all registered voters to participate in a single primary going forward, regardless of their party affiliation.

Organizers with Vote Yes 836 have reportedly collected over 200,000 signatures in support of the open primaries from across the state, though the official count from the Oklahoma Secretary of State's office is still pending.

While open primaries have supporters across party lines, many Republicans – especially those on the far-right aligned firmly with the Oklahoma GOP platform – worry that open primaries would render their party obsolete.