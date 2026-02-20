Lawmakers nix attempt to allow guns in the Oklahoma Capitol

House lawmakers voted down a measure that would have allowed licensed handgun owners to carry their weapons in the Oklahoma Capitol amid concerns about ensuring safety.

Rep. Molly Jenkins, R-Coyle, said Oklahomans should have the right to protect themselves “at all times,” including at the state Capitol.

House Bill 3094 proposed allowing anyone in possession of a valid handgun license issued under the Oklahoma Self-Defense Act to carry their weapon at the Capitol after having their license checked by security.

It would have brought Oklahoma law in line with neighboring states like Missouri, Texas and Kansas that allow guns to be carried at their Capitol buildings, Jenkins said.

“Ultimately, a person should have the ability to protect themselves in the Capitol at all times,” she said.

Tim Tipton, commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which protects the Capitol, would need greater manpower and resources if the bill became law. He said he would need to conduct a full threat assessment before estimating the cost.

Threats against public officials have been higher in the last few years than at any other point during his 37 years with the Highway Patrol, Tipton said.

“I’m not scared of guns, I carry a gun every day,” he said. “All my family carry guns every day. I’m scared of the intent of ill-willed people who I believe could circumvent the no-carry policy in this building and put you all at risk. And ultimately, I’m responsible for your safety.”

Tipton said checking an individual’s license doesn’t always give law enforcement the whole picture, and running it through a system to check its validity could hold up security lines for entry to the Capitol.

Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City, said she had concerns about guns being allowed in the building, and lawmakers being vulnerable while on the House or Senate floor if there are protesters in the gallery.

Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond, said it’s “unreasonable” to add more to the plates of legislative and administrative assistants who are often on the “front lines” and interacting with visitors who can be emotional or upset.

The bill failed to advance out of the House Civil Judiciary Committee by a bipartisan 5-4 vote.

