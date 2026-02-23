Drummond praises EPA proposal to roll back Biden-era rule on industrial chemical accident prevention

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a Friday news release the EPA’s proposed changes to its Risk Management Program would correct “an egregious overreach” from the Biden administration.

The agency’s program requires facilities using hazardous chemicals to develop management plans. The former president expanded the existing rule in 2024 to include provisions like requiring third-party compliance audits, increasing employee participation in training and information availability.

The EPA writes its latest proposal would ensure regulatory consistency, avoid duplicative requirements, eliminate unnecessary burdens placed on facilities and bolster economic growth. Drummond said the Biden-era revisions were hostile to the oil and gas industry.

“Rolling back the risk management program rule is in the best interest of businesses and consumers,” he said.

Legal nonprofit Earthjustice responded to the proposal by saying the Trump administration is prioritizing the chemical industry over safety.

“EPA should do its job to protect communities’ health instead of going backward on safety,” Emma Cheuse, a senior attorney, said in a news release .

According to data from the Coalition to Prevent Chemical Disasters , Oklahoma has had 20 chemical incidents since 2021. The organization publishes information on hazardous-substance accidents like fires, explosions and unplanned chemical releases using media reports.

The EPA’s latest proposal will be up for public comment once it’s published in the Federal Register.