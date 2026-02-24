House lawmaker files to run for Oklahoma attorney general

A Republican House lawmaker has filed paperwork to join the race for Oklahoma Attorney General, according to filings with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

Rep. Chris Kannady’s filing makes him the third Republican who has indicated he intends to seek the party nomination to become the state’s next attorney general.

Kannady, of Oklahoma City, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

He joins two Republican candidates in the race, former House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols and Oklahoma Energy and Environment Secretary Jeff Starling. Nick Coffey, a former federal prosecutor, is seeking the Democratic nomination.

The men are vying to replace Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who is not seeking a second term because he is running for governor.

Kannady, who works as an attorney at Foshee & Yaffe Attorneys at Law, received undergraduate, master’s and law degrees from the University of Oklahoma, according to his House lawmaker biography.

He also has a master’s degree in national security and foreign relations from George Washington University.

A veteran, Kannady served in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Marine. He also serves as a lieutenant colonel in the Oklahoma Air National Guard, according to a campaign website.

He’s represented House District 91, which encompasses parts of south Oklahoma City, since 2014. Kannady cannot seek reelection for the post due to term limits.

Kannady lives in Oklahoma City with his wife and two children.

Formal candidate filing for state and legislative posts runs from April 1-3.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.