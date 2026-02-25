Bills seek to clawback powers given Oklahoma governor

Two measures moving through the Oklahoma Senate would claw back some of the powers lawmakers granted to the governor.

Senate Bill 1327 would give back to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission the power to hire, fire and set the salary of the agency’s director.

Senate Bill 1430 would let the board governing the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services appoint and remove the commissioner instead of the governor.

If both were to become law, they would weaken the governor’s influence at the two state agencies, which have faced increased scrutiny and seen considerable turnover at the top.

In 2018, under former Gov. Mary Fallin, lawmakers passed a law which made the Tourism and Recreation Commission advisory and transferred its duties to the agency’s executive director, who was to be appointed by the governor.

Lawmakers later passed and Gov. Kevin Stitt signed laws giving the governor the power to hire, fire and set the salary of the directors at five large agencies: Office of Juvenile Affairs, Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Oklahoma Health Care Authority, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services; and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Stitt had advocated for the changes, saying agency chiefs reported to unelected boards and commissions, rather than the governor, who is elected and runs the executive branch. He argued that the changes were necessary so he could implement his policies.

Last year, despite opposition from Stitt, the Legislature voted to fire his appointee, Mental Health Commissioner Allie Friesen, after a series of highly publicized financial missteps. At the time of her termination, she was earning $190,000, an agency spokesperson said.

The Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation came under scrutiny when it paid Swadley’s nearly $17 million to operate several state park restaurants. The agency canceled the contract alleging the company over billed the state. A criminal case is pending, and those charged have denied wrongdoing.

Agency Director Jerry Winchester resigned. Stitt appointed Shelley Zumwalt, who retired following a scathing audit. She was earning $265,000. Zumwalt denied wrongdoing.

Sen. Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, is the author of both measures.

He said the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation has had several executive directors since he has been in office. The tourism bill is an effort to restore some stability, Jech said.

The governing Board of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services would search for a new agency chief, Jech said. Gregory Slavonic is serving as interim commissioner.

“It would be something that they could maybe focus on better than what the governor can,” Jech said. “He’s just got so much on his plate. So I think these, either because of scandals or whatever, there’s certainly room for improvement in the way things are being done.”

Jech said he was uncertain what the two agency chiefs were making when they left, “but I am surprised with what some of those salaries are.”

Stitt’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jech said the measures would not apply to Stitt, who is finishing his eighth and final year.

Senate President Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, will review the measures when they come to the floor, said Alex Gerszewski, his spokesperson.

Paxton’s predecessor, Greg Treat, stood by the decision to put more power in the hands of the governor, despite the controversies at the agencies.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Monday passed Senate Bill 1430 by a vote of 8-2.

The Senate Economic Development, Workforce and Tourism Committee on Tuesday passed Senate Bill 1327 by a vote of 9-0.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.

