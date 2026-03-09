Top Arizona lawmaker says he's complied with a subpoena for 2020 election records

Arizona's state Senate president says he has complied with a subpoena he received last week seeking records from a flawed review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

"Late last week I received and complied with a federal grand jury subpoena for records relating to the Arizona State Senate's 2020 audit of Maricopa County," Warren Petersen, a Republican, wrote on X on Monday. "The FBI has the records."

The FBI has not immediately responded to NPR's request for comment.

Jason Berry, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, told member station KJZZ it hasn't received a subpoena.



"Maricopa County runs elections in accordance with the law. We have not received a subpoena at this time but will cooperate if that were to occur," Berry said.



The Maricopa County recorder's office also said it hadn't received a subpoena and referred questions to the state Senate president.

The widely discredited GOP-led review — which was launched by the previous state Senate president, and followed baseless fraud claims in the crucial swing county — confirmed President Trump's loss there.

The Arizona news follows the FBI in late January seizing 2020 election materials from Georgia's Fulton County. That affidavit supporting that seizure relied on debunked claims.

KJZZ's Wayne Schutsky contributed reporting.

