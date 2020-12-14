 An FDA Panel Cleared A COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use. We Answer Your Questions About What&#8217 | KGOU
By Emmanuel Johnson 2 hours ago
  • A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters in White Oak, Maryland.
The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer cleared an important hurdle on Thursday, when a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel consisting of 22 independent experts authorized it for emergency use in people aged 16 or older.

It’s a critical step on the road to the country getting back to normal. But there will be other challenges to address before things feel like they did before the pandemic.

A large number of Americans still don’t believe in the efficacy of a vaccine, or they distrust how quickly it was developed. And then there’s the fact that despite a green light from the FDA, the U.S. will still likely have to wait a while before citizens are allowed to return to their lives as they used to know them.

What’s next in the fight against coronavirus? We bring you the latest COVID-19 vaccine update.

