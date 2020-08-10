 Homeworked: To Reopen Or Not To Reopen | KGOU
Homeworked: To Reopen Or Not To Reopen

  • Montgomery County Public Schools Special Needs Bus Attendant Zanashia Rowe helps distribute bags of food donated by Manna Food Center at Quince Orchard High School as part of a program to feed children while schools are closed due to the coronavirus in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Originally published on August 10, 2020 2:11 pm

To reopen or not to reopen. 

That is the question plaguing school districts across the country as they grapple with how to teach kids this fall. Everyone’s reopening plan looks a little (or a lot) different, with some districts opting for in-person instruction and others going completely remote. 

It’s still early, but we’ve already seen fallout from some of the decisions. 

A high school in Elwood, Indiana, was forced to close its doors the same week it opened them after a student tested positive for COVID-19. 

And last week, a high school in Dallas, Georgia, made headlines after a picture of students without masks packed in a hallway went viralThe students who shared the photo were suspended and then reinstated.

But the question remains: what is the best way to reopen schools in the middle of a pandemic?

