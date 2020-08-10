Homeworked: To Reopen Or Not To Reopen

To reopen or not to reopen.

That is the question plaguing school districts across the country as they grapple with how to teach kids this fall. Everyone’s reopening plan looks a little (or a lot) different, with some districts opting for in-person instruction and others going completely remote.

It’s still early, but we’ve already seen fallout from some of the decisions.

A high school in Elwood, Indiana, was forced to close its doors the same week it opened them after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

And last week, a high school in Dallas, Georgia, made headlines after a picture of students without masks packed in a hallway went viral. The students who shared the photo were suspended and then reinstated.

But the question remains: what is the best way to reopen schools in the middle of a pandemic?

