Science Technology and Environment

How Did the Universe Become 'Just Right'?

Published June 1, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

Why did our universe develop in such a way that we can exist? Was it by accident or by design? And is that a question science can answer? Writer, physicist and cosmologist Paul Davies discusses his theories on how the universe came to be such a perfect environment for life.

Paul Davies, author, Cosmic Jackpot: Why Our Universe is Just Right for Life; director, Beyond Center for Fundamental Concepts in Science; professor, Arizona State University

Science Technology and Environment
