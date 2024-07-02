© 2024 KGOU
Photo of Lake Murray State Park showing Tucker Tower and the marina in the background
Volunteers needed to clean up trash along Oklahoma River post Fourth of July holiday

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published July 2, 2024 at 5:41 AM CDT
City of Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City is looking for volunteers to help pick up trash along the Oklahoma River following the Fourth of July.

The Oklahoma River Clean Sweep is scheduled for Friday, July 5, 8-10 a.m.

Volunteers will gather at Wiley Post Park Event Center and Pavilion for check in and training.

“The Oklahoma River is a popular spot for celebrating the July 4 holiday," Environmental Protection Superintendent Derek Johnson said in a media release. "Unfortunately, a tremendous amount of trash is left behind after the festivities end. This year, we are asking for your help to make sure we remove the trash before it ends up in our waterways.”

Participants are encouraged to wear boots or closed tow shoes, long pants, a jacket or long sleeves.

Each volunteer will receive gloves, a safety vest and trash bags.

To register as a volunteer, fill out the sign up form here.

