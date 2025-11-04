Oklahoma EPA employees among those affected by shutdown, union says

Scientists working on groundwater contamination, air standards, clean water infrastructure, pesticides and more are among the workers furloughed during the government shutdown, according to a union representing employees in the EPA’s Region 6.

The union, AFGE Local 1003, estimates that about 65% EPA employees nationwide may have been furloughed as of Nov. 4.

“The lack of transparency on the part of the agency with regards to remaining funding has created an environment of even greater anxiety and uncertainty both for folks furloughed and those still on the job,” said Chrissy Mogren, vice president of the union.

In an email to StateImpact, a spokesperson for the agency said it has been “intentional and aggressive in establishing a structure to ensure EPA is focused on statutory obligations and presidential priorities, not the overreach of the previous administration.”

“There is zero uncertainty at EPA about what we are working on and who is advancing these priorities.”

The agency is following its lapse plan , which includes direction on law enforcement, emergency and disaster assistance, operations under some federal laws and more.

At the time of publication, the spokesperson did not respond to questions about the number of employees affected by the shutdown in Oklahoma or Region 6.

“Congressional Democrats are not only unwilling to vote for a clean funding bill, but their goal is to inflict as much pain on the American people as possible,” the spokesperson said. “The false narratives being peddled by union bosses and their Democratic allies are nothing more than deliberate fearmongering designed to create chaos and deceive hardworking Americans.”

“These scare tactics won't work, the American people see right through this manufactured crisis. Congressional Democrats have chosen to shut down the government,” they added. “If they want to re-open the government, they can choose to do so at any time.”

Mogren estimates that about 20 workers at Ada’s Robert S. Kerr Environmental Research Center have been furloughed. In July , a source told StateImpact the facility had about 27 federal employees.

Uncertainty surrounding the shutdown and concern over furloughing employees who provide regulatory oversight on grant funding or inspections and enforcement are some of the primary concerns of the union, Mogren said.

“This is not work that can be put on hold without risking the health and safety of communities in Region 6,” she said. “Needless to say, it’s a good time to be a polluter.”

Employees with children are some of the most vulnerable to the shutdown and paycheck uncertainty, Mogren said.

“The bottom line: federal workers in Oklahoma and the rest of the country should not be used as bargaining chips or political pawns in a funding battle,” she said. “We deserve stability and respect.”