Disposal well linked to Caddo County saltwater leak said to have killed cattle, wildlife

More than a month after Gov. Kevin Stitt declared an environmental emergency in Caddo County because of saltwater contamination, the OCC publicly identified a disposal well as a potential cause. A document filed by the agency’s oil and gas division alleges Nject Disposal LLC is behind the leak.

A private landowner near Colony and Eakly previously reported that multiple cows and some wildlife died after drinking contaminated water from Five Mile Creek, which runs through the property. According to News9 , about 28 cows and dozens of fish died after the leak.

In September, the OCC found saltwater flowing into the creek about two miles upstream. A trench and pit were dug to collect the fluid and divert it away from water bodies.

The OCC’s enforcement complaint alleges the company failed to comply with well-plugging rules and maintain the mechanical integrity of the well, among other violations. It seeks to collect fines and remediation reimbursement, and end the operator’s permit for the site.

StateImpact attempted to reach the company for comment.

A hearing date is set for Nov. 25. An administrative judge is expected to make a recommendation to Corporation Commissioners, who will make a final decision on the case. According to the most recent filing, fines can total up to $5,000 per day, per violation.