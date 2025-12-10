Oklahoma takes new steps to host multi-million dollar spaceplane at Burns Flat

The commission’s decision comes after the state’s $17 million agreement with international space company Dawn Aerospace was approved earlier this year. The uncrewed plane is suborbital and can be used for life science research and defense.

Oklahoma’s Burns Flat air and space port was chosen to be the first in the U.S. to host Dawn Aerospace’s plane, which is set to begin flights in 2027.

Now, the port needs a place to store the spacecraft.

Plans for the new facility include a control room with a viewing area and a payload processing facility, according to Nick Young, airports division manager for the state Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics. It would also include office space and a meeting room.

The design could take between six and eight months to complete, said executive director Grayson Ardies. Construction could last up to 10 months.

Once in operation, Ardies said the plane’s first 100 flights will be gifted to researchers from Oklahoma institutions.

Dawn Aerospace The Mk-II Aurora

“We will do a selective process on what we believe are the best research projects, and those will be able to go up free,” he said.

In July 2025, the Oklahoma Space Industry Development Authority (OSIDA) merged into the Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics after the passage of Senate Bill 912 , authored by Sen. Paul Rosino (R-Oklahoma City) and Rep. Nick Archer (R-Elk City). Although OSIDA is still operating, the legislation phased out its board and gave its responsibilities to the Oklahoma Aerospace and Aeronautics Commission.

The commission also voted to spend about $160,000 on a statewide space industry study, likely conducted by the consulting firm Artemis Group. The company is currently contracted by the department to help with workforce recruiting.

Ardies said the recent restructuring is part of the reason for investing in the plan.

“ We felt like it would be best for them to work on this strategic plan given their knowledge of the space industry in Oklahoma,” he said.