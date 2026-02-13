Two more poultry companies agree to settle Oklahoma pollution lawsuit

Two more poultry companies have agreed to settle with the state to end a 20-year lawsuit over pollution in the Illinois River Watershed.

Tyson Foods and Cargill agreed to pay more than $25 million total for remediation and conservation of the Illinois River Watershed, said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

The latest settlements follow one announced in January with George’s Inc., which agreed to pay $5 million.

Last year, a federal judge issued a judgment holding seven large poultry companies jointly responsible and requiring them to pay for decades of cleanup and imposed strict restrictions on poultry waste application.

Filed in 2005 by former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson, the suit alleged that the excessive spreading of poultry litter as fertilizer had degraded the watershed, which runs through Eastern Oklahoma and the Northwest Ozark Mountains in Arkansas.

Drummond said the settlements provide a path forward, give certainty to the industry and safeguards state waters for future generations.

“For over two decades, Oklahoma has fought to protect the Illinois River Watershed and the natural resources that sustain our communities,” Drummond said. “The decision to settle by Tyson and Cargill makes one thing unmistakingly clear. Corporate accountability is not optional and protecting Oklahoma’s water can and must go hand in hand with a strong poultry and agricultural industry.”

Under the agreement, Tyson will pay $19 million while Cargill will pay $6.5 million.

Both companies will increase the amount of poultry litter removed from the watershed, pay for a special master to monitor compliance and bear all costs for litter removal.

They will also pay into a fund for remediation and dismiss their appeals.

In return, the state will release all claims against both companies.

“We believe this resolution is in the best interest of our growers and their communities in Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas,” said Nathan McKay, Tyson’s president of poultry. “Tyson Foods is fortunate to have been part of the agricultural community in the region for our entire 90-year history and we are deeply grateful for the support we have received from our growers, our neighbors, and elected officials in both states to achieve this resolution.”

A Cargill spokesperson said the company looks forward to continuing to work and invest in the state.

The settlement announced Thursday does not affect ongoing proceedings with defendants Cal-Maine, Peterson Farms and Simmons.

