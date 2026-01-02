Top Oklahoma Stories of 2025 (Part 2)

TRANSCRIPT

Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher, Shawn Ashley. Today we're going to conclude our look at the top Oklahoma stories of the year for 2025, as heard on Capitol Insider, starting with number five and leading up to number one. So here we go with number five: Multiple controversial actions by State Superintendent Ryan Walters generate challenges and national news.

Shawn Ashley: In the third of what was supposed to be his four-year term, Walters continued the pattern he had established of announcing controversial policies and initiatives, such as requiring a Bible in every classroom or attempting to end the state's testing program. While many of his pronouncements did not come to fruition in state classrooms, it did land Walters on conservative news networks time and time again. And then there was the issue of naked women on a television in his office during an executive session that was seen by two board members. When the incident became public, Walters attacked members of the board, Governor Stitt, and the media, who he accused of launching a character assassination. An investigation found it was what might be called an innocent mistake. The television was turned onto a channel that was showing an R-rated movie at the time.

Dick Pryor: Story number four: The Oklahoma Supreme Court decision in Stroble v. Oklahoma Tax Commission .

Shawn Ashley: The Oklahoma Tax Commission's administrative rules exempt a tribal member who lives on tribal land and who receives their income from the tribe from individual income tax. In the case of Alicia Stroble, the Oklahoma Supreme Court said that rule did not apply, but the court went further. It also said that the court would not apply the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 McGirt decision, which said that certain tribal reservations had not been disestablished to state regulatory and tax cases. Strobel is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider her case.

Dick Pryor: Top story number three: The U.S. Supreme Court decides the landmark St. Isidore of Seville Catholic virtual school case, preventing it from becoming the first state-supported religious school in the nation.

Shawn Ashley: The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that the proposed school violated both state constitutional and statutory provisions that prohibited state funds from being used to support religious schools. The school appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which chose not to hear the case. Now, many had suggested that the case would open the door for public funding of schools sponsored by religious organizations, not just in Oklahoma, but across the country. We'll now have to wait for another case to make it to the U.S. Supreme Court for such a ruling to occur.

Dick Pryor: Top story number two: Ryan Walters resigns as state superintendent and a new superintendent and state department turnaround team take over.

Shawn Ashley: Walters announced on a Fox News program September 26, that he was resigning to become chief executive officer of the Teacher Freedom Alliance, a division of the Conservative Freedom Foundation. That meant Governor Stitt had to appoint a replacement. He chose Leland Fields, a former CareerTech superintendent. But not only did Stitt appoint Fields to lead the agency, he also appointed what he called a turnaround team - a group of top officials from other agencies within the state and Stitt's own office to help repair the agency and set it on the right path. Stitt said in making that announcement, “today isn't just about a new leader for the Oklahoma Department of Education, it's really about a mindset and a new move.”

Dick Pryor: And the number one Oklahoma story of 2025: The Oklahoma City Thunder win the 2025 National Basketball Association Championship, bringing national and international attention to Oklahoma.

Shawn Ashley: I can't even begin to list the number of state officials who have said how beneficial the Thunder's winning the national championship is, but there's more to the state government angle than that. The Thunder would likely not be in Oklahoma, but for their inclusion is what is now known as the Oklahoma Five Major Sports Leagues Rebate Program, a tax incentive program. And going into 2026, Senator Mary Boren and representative Emily Gise hope to see that program expanded. Currently, it applies only to men's sports leagues, like the NBA, and does not include women's sports. They want to see women's sport added and treated the same as men's leagues. So, perhaps that could open the door for another professional sports championship in the state. And the Thunder are also involved in the negotiations to bring sports betting into Oklahoma - another issue lawmakers are looking to tackle in 2026.

Dick Pryor: So, the Thunder continues to make news and they keep winning. Thank you Shawn.

Shawn Ashley: You're very welcome.

Dick Pryor: And that's Capitol Insider. For more information go to quorumcall.online. Video of Capitol Insider segments are available on the KGOU YouTube channel and find audio and transcripts including the full top stories list at KGOU.org. Until next time, with Shawn Ashley, I'm Dick Pryor, Happy New Year everyone!

