© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

The Emergence Of Stevie Wonder

Published August 18, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT
Stevie_Wonder_1994_medium.jpg
PRX.org/Paul Ingles
/
PRX.org
Stevie Wonder from 1994

Award-winning music documentarian Paul Ingles details the early emergence and on-going stellar career of Stevie Wonder.

This hour-long radio documentary features music from Stevie Wonder's first decade in the music business with commentary woven in from music educators Birgitta Johnson and Alisha Lola Jones, NPR Music's Ann Powers, Rolling Stone Magazine's Anthony DeCurtis, music critic Holly Gleason, and music journalist Mark Kemp.

Hear a full 3-hour exploration of the artist here.

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.