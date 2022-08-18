The Emergence Of Stevie Wonder

Award-winning music documentarian Paul Ingles details the early emergence and on-going stellar career of Stevie Wonder.

This hour-long radio documentary features music from Stevie Wonder's first decade in the music business with commentary woven in from music educators Birgitta Johnson and Alisha Lola Jones, NPR Music's Ann Powers, Rolling Stone Magazine's Anthony DeCurtis, music critic Holly Gleason, and music journalist Mark Kemp.

Hear a full 3-hour exploration of the artist here.

