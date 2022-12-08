The One Recipe Holiday Special

Join host Jesse Sparks for a holiday edition of The Splendid Table’s newest podcast, The One Recipe. Jesse talks to culinary superstars about their “One,” the recipe that signals the holiday has begun! They’ll get into traditions and food with influences from all over the world, and leave you with recipes that could jump-start your own festivities. Guests include chef, YouTube personality and best-selling author Carla Lalli Music; The New York Time’s food writer Eric Kim, author of Korean- American: Food That Tastes Like Home and more to come!