NPR Special Report: Russia's War in Ukraine One Year On

The Russian war in Ukraine is entering its second year with no end in sight. NPR host Leila Fadel offers fresh perspective on how that war has affected politics and security around the globe, in new interviews with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley and others. We'll hear from Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu about what Russia's invasion of Ukraine might portend for China's approach to Taiwan. And we'll hear from the people of Ukraine, as we remember the warnings that the invasion was imminent, the horror of the initial invasion, and the ongoing reality of the war.