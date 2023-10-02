© 2023 KGOU
Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

Substance Use & New Paths to Recovery

Published October 2, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT

Airdate: Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 at 12 p.m.

Addiction is at an all-time high in the United States and the results are deadly. During the COVID-19 pandemic, binge drinking increased by 21 percent and drug overdoses claimed more than 100,000 lives in just a 12-month period.

What causes a person to develop an addiction? Why are substance use disorders so complicated to treat? What new treatments are giving people hope that recovery is possible?

This program shares the experiences of people who are managing substance use disorders, and leading experts working to transform the substance use disorder treatment field while decriminalizing the conversation about addiction disorders.

