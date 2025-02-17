Notes on a Native Son
Airdate: Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at 12 p.m.
Host Razia Iqbal sits down with three legendary writers and thinkers to talk about the impact of James Baldwin. Baldwin was an extraordinary American writer, who raised important insights into American power, privilege, race and class. These conversations allow the listener to understand the varied and far-reaching impact Baldwin had on many different people.
Guests:
- Nikki Giovanni award-winning poet and distinguished professor of English at Virginia Tech
- Ta-Nehisi Coates novelist and author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir The Return
- Bryan Stevenson lawyer and civil rights activist