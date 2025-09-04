BBC's The Forum: Magazines

Magazines grew out of some of the early forays that the invention of printing made possible, such as pamphlets and almanacs. To begin with, magazines were the preserve of an elite who could afford to pay for them. But as time went on, the cost of paper fell, printing technology became more streamlined, literacy improved and would-be publishers spotted an opportunity to connect with audiences hungry for information and entertainment.

Magazines found a place to appeal to all types of interest, in the same way that the internet does today. In their heyday the y attracted some of the best writers such as Charles Dickens and Ernest Hemingway, sometimes acting as a vehicle to establish literary careers. Later magazines were to be come the go-to place for quality photography and design.

Falling advertising revenues have largely contributed to the decline of printed magazines, as well as editions moving online. However some have found a way of reinventing themselves in the 21st century.

BBC's Iszi Lawrence is joined by a panel of guests on a special edition of The Forum to discuss the rise and evolution of magazines, including the Lebanese consultant Samir Husni who founded the Magazine Innovation Centre at the University of Mississippi in the United States.