BBC's The Global Jigsaw: Nuclear tensions in the Middle East

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hasn’t just threatened to redraw the map of Europe - it has transformed the global security landscape. The ripple effects have been felt way beyond the borders of the continent, reigniting fears not felt since the Cold War - of a new nuclear arms race.

In this episode of The Global Jigsaw we take stock of the narratives in the nuclear hotspot of the world - the Middle East. We go back to the beginnings of nuclear ambitions in the region, assess the reasons why countries want to go nuclear and weigh up the consequences for the world today.