The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis and the Atomic Bomb: The Price Paid for Liberty Pt. 2

Published November 3, 2025 at 1:48 PM CST
Airdate: Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 at 12 p.m.

The sinking of the USS Indianapolis is the worst sea disaster in US Naval History. She was hit by two torpedoes from a Japanese submarine after completing a top-secret mission to deliver the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima. After spending 5 nights and 4 days in the ocean, without food or water, battling burns, injuries, dehydration, shark attacks and insanity, the crew of the Indianapolis was discovered by accident and a rescue begun. Of the 1195 men aboard ship, only 316 men would survive.

In part 2 of The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis and the Atomic Bomb: The Price Paid for Liberty, we hear witness accounts from 4 survivors - Paul Murphy, Edgar Harrell, Lyle Pasket & Erwin Hensch.

