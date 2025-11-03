The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis and the Atomic Bomb: The Price Paid for Liberty Pt. 2

The sinking of the USS Indianapolis is the worst sea disaster in US Naval History. She was hit by two torpedoes from a Japanese submarine after completing a top-secret mission to deliver the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima. After spending 5 nights and 4 days in the ocean, without food or water, battling burns, injuries, dehydration, shark attacks and insanity, the crew of the Indianapolis was discovered by accident and a rescue begun. Of the 1195 men aboard ship, only 316 men would survive.

In part 2 of The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis and the Atomic Bomb: The Price Paid for Liberty, we hear witness accounts from 4 survivors - Paul Murphy, Edgar Harrell, Lyle Pasket & Erwin Hensch.