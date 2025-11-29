© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

Clara Luper National Sit-In Plaza Dedication

Published November 29, 2025 at 7:35 PM CST
The original sit-inners who participated in the Aug. 19, 1958, sit-in at Katz Drug Store and their representatives gathered with the community to dedicate the Clara Luper National Sit-In Plaza on Nov. 1 in downtown Oklahoma City.
Todd Scott
/
Candor
The original sit-inners who participated in the Aug. 19, 1958, sit-in at Katz Drug Store and their representatives gathered with the community to dedicate the Clara Luper National Sit-In Plaza on Nov. 1 in downtown Oklahoma City.

Airdate: Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at 12 p.m.

Earlier this month Oklahoma City dedicated the Clara Luper National Sit-In Plaza, featuring a 4-ton life-size bronze reproduction of the Katz Drug Store lunch counter and the 13 black children, and Clara Luper, who participated in one of the nation’s very first civil rights sit-ins in 1958.

Over the next hour you’ll hear the dedication ceremony, which includes choir performances, poetry, and speeches from the likes of Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Clara Luper’s daughter, Marilyn Luper Hildreth. The ceremony is emceed by the Reverend Dr. Lee Cooper, Jr. and John Kennedy, co-chairs of the committee that made the monument possible.

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.