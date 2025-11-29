Clara Luper National Sit-In Plaza Dedication

Earlier this month Oklahoma City dedicated the Clara Luper National Sit-In Plaza, featuring a 4-ton life-size bronze reproduction of the Katz Drug Store lunch counter and the 13 black children, and Clara Luper, who participated in one of the nation’s very first civil rights sit-ins in 1958.

Over the next hour you’ll hear the dedication ceremony, which includes choir performances, poetry, and speeches from the likes of Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Clara Luper’s daughter, Marilyn Luper Hildreth. The ceremony is emceed by the Reverend Dr. Lee Cooper, Jr. and John Kennedy, co-chairs of the committee that made the monument possible.