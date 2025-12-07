The Great Hunger - Stalin's famine in Kazakhstan

Few people outside Kazakhstan know of the famine that left nomadic life destroyed in the 1930s. Even within Kazakhstan you can meet people who have no idea that a third of their population perished just within the living memory. Why is the cloak of silence around this calamity - in contrast to the well-known Holodomor in Ukraine during the same period? Rose Kudabayeva's grandparents didn't breathe a word. Now she travels through Kazakhstan trying to piece together what happened.