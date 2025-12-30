© 2026 KGOU
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

A 'How Curious' 2025 Retrospective

Published December 30, 2025 at 12:02 PM CST
How Curious logo

Airdate: Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 at 12 p.m.

Revisit some of the most interesting episodes of the How Curious podcast with host and producer Rachel Hopkin, including how Waynoka, Oklahoma became a center of pioneering air travel, why Oklahoma sends thousands of adoptable pets out of state, and the award-winning exploration of how Robbers Cave became the location of a Lord of the Flies-type of experiment in the 1950s. 

Tune in on Sunday, January 4th at noon for a stroll down memory lane with How Curious, and hear new episodes on the last Tuesday of each month.

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
