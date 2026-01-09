Not by the Playbook: Soccer Special

Soccer is going to be one of the focal points of the sporting calendar this year, not least because in June the men's FIFA World Cup will be hosted in Mexico, Canada and the United State of America.

So, we thought we'd start the year by exploring what it is like to be a football fan in the modern age.

What do football fans have in common whichever team they support? Without their passion and loyalty, the billion-dollar football business would not exist. But is the relationship between those who love the game and those who profit from it always a happy one?

We hear about fan experiences at an event hosted by Deborah Dilworth, Head of Women's Football at the Football Supporters Association.