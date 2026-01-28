© 2026 KGOU
The Catch: Pacific Tuna

Published January 28, 2026 at 12:35 PM CST
Solomon Islands Fish Market
Rob Sachs
/
Solomon Islands Fish Market

Airdate: Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 at 12 p.m.

Tuna is one of the world’s most valuable fish. Caught by artisanal and industrial fishers alike, this lucrative fish is found throughout the Pacific islands’ waters and underpins many of these developing islands’ economies. And business is good, with one in every two tuna sandwiches worldwide starting in the Pacific islands

On The Catch: Pacific Tuna host Ruxandra Guidi and her reporting team head to the Solomon Islands to hear directly from the fishers, processors, and sellers most impacted by these changes.

