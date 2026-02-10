Science shows us that love is expansive—a biological, cultural, and social phenomena that shapes our lives, and is fundamental for our survival.

In this week's Sunday Radio Matinee we feature a radio special examining emerging research on why we love, how love develops, and how it sustains us across many forms of connection. Hosted by award-winning actress, author, and activist Geena Davis, and produced by The Science of Happiness podcast at UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center, the program features leading researchers in psychology, neuroscience, and anthropology and explores a broad spectrum of love, including romantic partnership, family bonds, friendship, our love for our pets and the natural world and our sense of collective belonging.

From the families we’re born into, to the relationships we choose, The Science of Love uncovers what happens inside us when love shows up.