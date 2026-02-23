Collaborative for the Earth (C4E)

The United States is going nuclear, after shying away from an energy source that is now needed to power its modern computing and ever-expanding artificial intelligence.

The Collaborative for the Earth covers the debate in public opinion and politics, the immediacy of climate change, and a new generation of advanced nuclear technology that offer the promise of safe, reliable, and carbon-free energy in the U.S.

The desire to move away from fossil fuels is now running up against the insatiable energy demands of data centers, cryptocurrency, and AI. And the biggest players in these new industries know it — Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta — all eyeing nuclear energy as one possible off ramp to our impending energy crisis.

