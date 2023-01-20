© 2023 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dick-Pryor.jpg
Manager's Minute

New info about KGOU available online

By Dick Pryor
Published January 20, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST
Logo_Tagline.jpg

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We recently completed our annual audit and financial documents KGOU submits each year to receive Corporation for Public Broadcasting grant funding.

The Audited Financial Statement (AFS) and Audited Financial Report (AFR) are both posted in the Key Information section of our website, kgou.org, under the About tab. We’ve also added our latest Federal Communications Commission EEO Report, and soon, we’ll be posting KGOU’s new annual Station Activity Survey.

The key information section is where you can learn about KGOU operations and programs and find meeting notices for the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents, along with links to meeting agendas.

If you have any questions about KGOU’s key information, contact me by email at manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags
Manager's Minute Federal Communications CommissionCorporation for Public Broadcasting
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.