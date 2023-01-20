New info about KGOU available online

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We recently completed our annual audit and financial documents KGOU submits each year to receive Corporation for Public Broadcasting grant funding.

The Audited Financial Statement (AFS) and Audited Financial Report (AFR) are both posted in the Key Information section of our website, kgou.org, under the About tab. We’ve also added our latest Federal Communications Commission EEO Report, and soon, we’ll be posting KGOU’s new annual Station Activity Survey.

The key information section is where you can learn about KGOU operations and programs and find meeting notices for the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents, along with links to meeting agendas.

If you have any questions about KGOU’s key information, contact me by email at manager@kgou.org .

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.