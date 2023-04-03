Make KGOU your source for music, too

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU is Your NPR Source. We have been since 1983. But remember we’re a music station, too.

Each week KGOU takes you on a musical journey, with Jazz Night in America. Jazz Network. Beale Street Caravan. Radio Deluxe. Footlight Parade. Retro Cocktail Hour. Alt. Latino. Brazilian Hour. Putamayo World Music Hour. And Global Village.

And then there are KGOU’s original music shows. The long running Weekend Blues with Hardluck Jim and Global Sojourn, hosted by Chad Mitchell; and our newest show - Tonic: The Funky Groove Show, with host Michael B.

Think of KGOU as your place for musical experience – from Jazz to International; Blues and Soul to Pop; Broadway and Hollywood to Funk and Groove.

Yes, KGOU is Your NPR Source, and Your Place for Music, too.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.