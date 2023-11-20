© 2023 KGOU
Manager's Minute
Giving Tuesday launches KGOU end of year fundraising

By Dick Pryor
Published November 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST
Giving Tuesday November 28, 2023

This is the Manager’s Minute.

As we enter this season of giving, we want to say thanks to our financial supporters – people who see the value of KGOU and contribute to keep this service going from year to year. We’re thankful for the confidence, trust and appreciation listeners show us through their generous donations.

This year’s Giving Tuesday is November 28th. Giving Tuesday was established in 2012 to encourage giving back to help others. And thanks to our friends at Home Creations, your donation will be amplified. Your gift to KGOU will activate a donation from Home Creations to both KGOU and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Our goal of 500 donations will provide 40-thousand meals to hungry Oklahomans. It’s a powerful way to support two non-profit organizations impacting communities across Oklahoma, thanks to YOU and Home Creations.

It’s easy to give back today at www.kgou.org. Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

 

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
