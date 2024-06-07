© 2024 KGOU
Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Jazz in June returns for 2024

By Dick Pryor
Published June 7, 2024 at 2:53 PM CDT

This is the Manager's Minute.

The hippest jazz festival around - Jazz in June - returns Thursday for three days of clinics and three nights of concerts at Norman's Andrews Park. Jazz in June has been a central Oklahoma institution for more than forty years, marking the start of summer with jazz and blues.

There's another great lineup of artists this year - headlined by Oz Noy on Thursday, Stargazer on Friday, and Something Else! on Saturday. You can find the complete Jazz in June schedule and more information at https://www.jazzinjune.org.

KGOU is proud to be a major supporter of Jazz in June. The concerts are free, but if you go, put some money in the buckets to help pay for this outstanding music festival at Andrews Park in Norman.

With the Manager's Minute, I'm Dick Pryor.

Tags
Manager's Minute Jazz in JuneJazz Night in America
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.