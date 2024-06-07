Jazz in June returns for 2024

This is the Manager's Minute.

The hippest jazz festival around - Jazz in June - returns Thursday for three days of clinics and three nights of concerts at Norman's Andrews Park. Jazz in June has been a central Oklahoma institution for more than forty years, marking the start of summer with jazz and blues.

There's another great lineup of artists this year - headlined by Oz Noy on Thursday, Stargazer on Friday, and Something Else! on Saturday. You can find the complete Jazz in June schedule and more information at https://www.jazzinjune.org.

KGOU is proud to be a major supporter of Jazz in June. The concerts are free, but if you go, put some money in the buckets to help pay for this outstanding music festival at Andrews Park in Norman.

With the Manager's Minute, I'm Dick Pryor.

