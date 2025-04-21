© 2025 KGOU
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Support news, information and more with a KGOU business sponsorship

By Dick Pryor
Published April 21, 2025 at 3:17 PM CDT

This is the Manager’s Minute.

About 75 percent of KGOU's revenue comes from private giving. That enables KGOU to serve you with timely, in-depth journalism and inspiring music. Support from individuals and business sponsors allows us to purchase programs and meet the expenses necessary to be there for you, on the air and online, 24/7, 365 days a year.

Financial contributions from listeners like you are the foundation of everything you hear. So, chip in the amount that’s right for you at KGOU.org and if you’d like your organization or business to reach an influential audience through a sponsorship on KGOU, contact Cameron Hutton at underwriting@kgou.org.

Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
