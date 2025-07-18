Emergency Alert: Congress takes back funding for NPR and PBS stations

This is the Manager’s Minute.

On Thursday night, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution that takes back two years of appropriations for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which supports NPR and PBS stations nationwide.

The rescission will cost KGOU about $215,000 for each of the next two years beginning in October– a major and unprecedented blow.

We want to THANK all of you who spoke out on our behalf, gave us advice and encouragement, and provided additional financial support. We deeply appreciate you!

We are considering various ways to make up for the loss, and now, more than ever, we’re asking our community of listeners to support the work that you depend on with a donation at KGOU.org.

You can become a first-time donor with a regular monthly contribution. And, if you’re already giving, increase your donation by ten to twenty percent.

Thank you for contributing and making KGOU your local news and NPR Source.

With the Manager’s Minute I’m Dick Pryor

