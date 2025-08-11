© 2025 KGOU
Dick Pryor
Program refresh coming soon

By Dick Pryor
Published August 11, 2025 at 10:11 AM CDT
Zorba Paster On Your Health from Wisconsin Public Radio

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Next month, KGOU is going to sound a little different.

We’re changing some programs and refreshing our lineup - adding two new shows - This Old House Radio Hour and Top of Mind, to replace two nationally syndicated programs that are ceasing production: Zorba Paster On Your Health and To the Best of Our Knowledge.

We’re moving Tonic: The Funky Groove Show up an hour to 8 on Friday nights and adding second airings of Top of Mind on Monday nights and Snap Judgment on Thursday evenings to replace Throughline and Reveal. Our Sunday lineup will see a few time shifts – highlighted by starting Weekend Edition Sunday at 7:00 a.m., adding a second airing of the popular Left, Right & Center at 9 a.m. and expanding Retro Cocktail Hour to two hours on Sunday night.

The new schedule will begin on Labor Day. If you have any questions, contact me at manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
