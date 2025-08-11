Program refresh coming soon

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Next month, KGOU is going to sound a little different.

We’re changing some programs and refreshing our lineup - adding two new shows - This Old House Radio Hour and Top of Mind, to replace two nationally syndicated programs that are ceasing production: Zorba Paster On Your Health and To the Best of Our Knowledge.

We’re moving Tonic: The Funky Groove Show up an hour to 8 on Friday nights and adding second airings of Top of Mind on Monday nights and Snap Judgment on Thursday evenings to replace Throughline and Reveal. Our Sunday lineup will see a few time shifts – highlighted by starting Weekend Edition Sunday at 7:00 a.m., adding a second airing of the popular Left, Right & Center at 9 a.m. and expanding Retro Cocktail Hour to two hours on Sunday night.

The new schedule will begin on Labor Day. If you have any questions, contact me at manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

