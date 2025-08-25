© 2025 KGOU
KGOU is Your NPR Source...and more

Dick Pryor
Published August 25, 2025 at 12:20 PM CDT
This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU is your local news and NPR source and a place to connect with your community. In addition to listening to the radio and online, we encourage you to use KGOU.org as a resource.

You’ll find meeting notices and agendas for the OU Board of Regents, news stories, KGOU AM and PM NewsBriefs, the program schedule, staff profiles, and how to subscribe to our two email newsletters – the weekly news summary, Wavelengths, and Radio Active, our newsletter with station information, ticket giveaways, community events, and more.

Also at KGOU.org we have details about our content and services, financial statements, ethical standards, and links to FCC reports, plus how to contact us and donate.

It’s all there at KGOU.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
