Revised program schedule begins

KGOU’s revised program schedule started on Labor Day. We’ve added two new shows - This Old House Radio Hour and Top of Mind , to replace two nationally syndicated programs that are no long going to be produced: Zorba Paster On Your Health and To the Best of Our Knowledge.

We’re moving Tonic: The Funky Groove Show up an hour to 8 on Friday nights and adding second airings of Top of Mind on Monday nights and Snap Judgment on Thursday evenings to replace Throughline and Reveal. Our Sunday morning lineup will see some time shifts – highlighted by starting Weekend Edition Sunday at 7, moving TED Radio Hour later, and adding a second airing of the popular Left, Right & Center. Sunday night shifts include expanding Retro Cocktail Hour to two hours.

You can see the new program schedule at kgou.org.

