Students boost KGOU capacity, learn real-world skills

This is the Manager’s Minute.

A new semester is underway at the University of Oklahoma, and several Gaylord College students have joined our team at KGOU.

Three are in the KGOU Practicum class. Chandler Lee is assistingJolly Brown and Cate Howell with community outreach and promotion. Audrey McClouris doing news reporting under the supervision of Logan Layden and Hannah France. And Kate Keller is working with Jim Johnson inoperations and programming.

In addition to our Practicum class, KGOU hires OU students in part-time paid positions. This semester’s KGOU student employees are Sophie Diment, Kylie Caldwell, and Carter Denton. They’re doing reporting, audio production, and announcing.

For more than fifty years, KGOU has provided real world instruction to OU students and prepared them for careers.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.